Earthquake Shakes Remote Tibetan County

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Tibet's remote Rutog County early Tuesday morning. The tremor was reported by China's Earthquake Networks Centre, bringing focus to this isolated part of the country.

The earthquake occurred precisely at 4:17 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 2017 GMT on Monday. While the detailed impact of the quake is not yet fully known, experts are closely monitoring the situation.

Residents of Rutog County are accustomed to seismic activities due to the region's geographical characteristics. However, each occurrence brings renewed attention to the need for preparedness and response strategies in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)