Tragic Leopard Death Spurs Wildlife Emergency Measures in Goa

A leopard died after being trapped in a South Goa village, prompting calls for action and a suspension of the Deputy Conservator of Forests for alleged negligence. The incident has spurred plans for a wildlife emergency response system in collaboration with NGO Wildlife SOS and veterinary experts.

Updated: 29-04-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard, trapped while wandering in a South Goa village, succumbed to death at a zoo in the early hours of Tuesday, as confirmed by state forest minister Vishwajit Rane.

Angered by the incident, Rane has called for the suspension of Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Navin Kumar, citing alleged negligence leading up to the tragic event.

The leopard was captured by forest officials on Monday after it was found in Villian village, adjacent to the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. Despite being moved to Bondla Zoo for treatment, it died around 2 am.

Minister Rane condemned the actions of DCF Kumar, stating, "It's a disgrace that an officer like Navin Kumar had to be forced into action." Rane emphasized the state's commitment to wildlife protection, including potential speed limits on roads intersecting sanctuaries.

After the leopard's demise, Rane announced plans for an MoU with Wildlife SOS, a national NGO, to establish wildlife emergency centers across Goa.

The government is also seeking veterinary professionals skilled in wildlife rescue operations, and a team led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kamal Datta has been appointed to finalize the agreement with Wildlife SOS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

