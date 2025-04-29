Left Menu

Redefining Conservation: Integrating Ecosystems Beyond Tigers

The National Board for Wildlife emphasizes a comprehensive conservation approach, prioritizing lakes and wetlands for biodiversity in addition to tigers. Infrastructure development should consider ecological connectivity, and stakeholder inclusion is crucial for effective implementation of conservation strategies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:47 IST
Redefining Conservation: Integrating Ecosystems Beyond Tigers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable session of the National Board for Wildlife, authorities stressed the urgent need for a broader conservation strategy that transcends the traditional focus on iconic species like tigers.

The board's recommendation was to also emphasize the preservation of lakes and wetlands, which serve as critical habitats for biodiversity and migratory birds.

Infrastructure projects, particularly in forested and urban zones, must account for ecological networks and wildlife corridors, ensuring long-term sustainability. Experts further advocated for the involvement of various stakeholders, spanning from local communities to urban planners, in devising an effective conservation framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025