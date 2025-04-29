Redefining Conservation: Integrating Ecosystems Beyond Tigers

In a notable session of the National Board for Wildlife, authorities stressed the urgent need for a broader conservation strategy that transcends the traditional focus on iconic species like tigers.

The board's recommendation was to also emphasize the preservation of lakes and wetlands, which serve as critical habitats for biodiversity and migratory birds.

Infrastructure projects, particularly in forested and urban zones, must account for ecological networks and wildlife corridors, ensuring long-term sustainability. Experts further advocated for the involvement of various stakeholders, spanning from local communities to urban planners, in devising an effective conservation framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)