Weather Warnings and Temperature Shifts in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh faces varying weather conditions with a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heat waves, light to moderate rainfall predictions, and fluctuating temperatures. The region experiences a cooling trend, while a fresh western disturbance may cause changes in the coming days with rising maximum temperatures.

Himachal Pradesh is on alert as the local meteorological station issues a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms with high-speed winds and lightning across all 12 districts from May 1 to May 3.

A separate yellow alert highlights a heat wave threat for Una and Kullu districts on April 30. Light rainfall is forecasted for early May, with more significant precipitation expected on May 3 and 4, as a new western disturbance approaches the Western Himalayan region.

Una recorded the highest temperatures, reaching 37°C, while cooler temperatures were noted across popular tourist spots. A cool breeze marked the evening atmosphere, with fluctuating temperatures anticipated over the next week.

