Europe: A New Haven for Global Science Talent

In a decisive address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended an invitation to international scientists and researchers to relocate to Europe. This appeal comes as the Trump administration threatens to slash funding for prominent U.S. universities, citing their handling of pro-Palestinian rallies among other issues.

Speaking at the 2025 Congress of the European People's Party, von der Leyen emphasized Europe's dedication to scientific freedom, calling it a core value that nurtures innovation and excellence. She highlighted Europe as an attractive hub for global talent seeking a new home for their research endeavors.

Von der Leyen further distinguished the European Union as a stable and fair partner in global trade. She criticized the unpredictability of U.S. tariff policies, promoting the EU's rules-based approach as a reliable alternative for international traders.

