Left Menu

Europe: A New Haven for Global Science Talent

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invites global scientific talent to Europe amidst U.S. funding threats. Emphasizing Europe's commitment to freedom in science, von der Leyen seeks to foster innovation. She highlights the EU's stable trade environment as an alternative to U.S. unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:38 IST
Europe: A New Haven for Global Science Talent
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended an invitation to international scientists and researchers to relocate to Europe. This appeal comes as the Trump administration threatens to slash funding for prominent U.S. universities, citing their handling of pro-Palestinian rallies among other issues.

Speaking at the 2025 Congress of the European People's Party, von der Leyen emphasized Europe's dedication to scientific freedom, calling it a core value that nurtures innovation and excellence. She highlighted Europe as an attractive hub for global talent seeking a new home for their research endeavors.

Von der Leyen further distinguished the European Union as a stable and fair partner in global trade. She criticized the unpredictability of U.S. tariff policies, promoting the EU's rules-based approach as a reliable alternative for international traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025