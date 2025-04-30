Russian Drone Strikes Devastate Kharkiv: A Night of Chaos and Injury

In a devastating strike on Tuesday night, Russian drones launched 16 attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in significant damage and injuries. High-rise residential buildings, a medical center, and several private homes were among the targets hit, injuring at least 20 people, some seriously, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The drone attacks concentrated on the Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts, impacting both residential and civil infrastructure. Mayor Terekhov conveyed the gravity of the situation through the Telegram messaging app, detailing the specific areas affected by the onslaught.

Despite being heavily targeted in aerial assaults, Kharkiv, a key strategic location in the ongoing conflict, has remained uncaptured. Russian forces have focused their ground efforts on the Donbas region while persistently targeting Kharkiv from the air for over three years since the war began.

(With inputs from agencies.)