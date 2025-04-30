Left Menu

Russian Drone Strikes Devastate Kharkiv: A Night of Chaos and Injury

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaging a high-rise apartment, a medical facility, and private homes, leaving at least 20 people injured. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 16 strikes on the city, highlighting targeted areas in the Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts. Kharkiv, a strategic city, remains under frequent aerial assaults.

Updated: 30-04-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 02:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating strike on Tuesday night, Russian drones launched 16 attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in significant damage and injuries. High-rise residential buildings, a medical center, and several private homes were among the targets hit, injuring at least 20 people, some seriously, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The drone attacks concentrated on the Slobidskyi and Saltivskyi districts, impacting both residential and civil infrastructure. Mayor Terekhov conveyed the gravity of the situation through the Telegram messaging app, detailing the specific areas affected by the onslaught.

Despite being heavily targeted in aerial assaults, Kharkiv, a key strategic location in the ongoing conflict, has remained uncaptured. Russian forces have focused their ground efforts on the Donbas region while persistently targeting Kharkiv from the air for over three years since the war began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

