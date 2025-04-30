Left Menu

Gurugram's Toxic Battleground: Fire, Fumes, and Forests

A fire at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram has been extinguished, but residents are suffering from toxic fumes. Over 25 fire tenders were used to control the fire. There have been numerous fire incidents due to methane buildup. Local groups demand protection for the Aravallis forest.

Gurugram's Toxic Battleground: Fire, Fumes, and Forests
A recent fire at Gurugram's Bandhwari landfill site has been put out, but residents continue to battle the toxic fumes lingering in the air.

According to officials from the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), over 25 fire tenders were deployed, taking firefighters 16 hours to fully douse the flames. This incident is part of a troubling pattern, as more than 70 such fires were reported between March and June in 2024. Methane buildup caused by organic waste decomposition in the absence of oxygen is a primary reason for these frequent fires.

Local environmentalists and citizen groups are urging action to protect the nearby Aravallis. The forest department's plan to create a special force to handle illegal activities such as encroachments and tree felling in the area remains on hold. Meanwhile, discussions continue on establishing over 50 security outposts, given the shortage of forest guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

