PM Modi's Vision: Boosting India’s Infrastructure and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 46th PRAGATI meeting, evaluating eight significant development projects totaling approximately Rs 90,000 crore. Modi emphasized the necessity for biometric Aadhaar authentication in benefit schemes, ensuring accurate beneficiary identification.

The meeting highlighted infrastructure initiatives, including three road projects and two related to railways and ports. Additionally, Modi advocated integrating programs promoting child care and hygiene in existing schemes, aiming for enhanced maternal and child welfare.

In urban development, Modi stressed the incorporation of ring roads into broader city planning and proposed a circular rail network to modernize and sustain public transportation. The review also focused on the Jal Marg Vikas Project, promoting community and tourism growth through the 'One District One Product' initiative.

