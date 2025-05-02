Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Severe Storm Causes Chaos and Tragedy

A severe storm hit Delhi, causing fatalities and significant disruptions. Heavy rain led to a house collapse, killing a woman and her three children. Waterlogged roads trapped commuters, and over 200 flights faced delays. Authorities are addressing waterlogging issues amid criticism of inadequate infrastructure management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:06 IST
Delhi Drenched: Severe Storm Causes Chaos and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense storm lashed Delhi on Friday morning, leading to widespread chaos, fatalities, and severe disruptions. Heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of a house in Kharkari Nahar village, killing a woman, Jyoti, and her three young children.

The deluge resulted in significant waterlogging across the city with key thoroughfares such as Minto Bridge and ITO rendered almost impassable, causing heavy traffic congestion. The storm also wreaked havoc at the airport, delaying over 200 flights and diverting some to alternate destinations.

The IMD issued a red alert, urging residents to remain cautious. Civic authorities are working to address drainage issues and improve infrastructure, while political figures exchange blame for the city's unpreparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025