Delhi Drenched: Severe Storm Causes Chaos and Tragedy

An intense storm lashed Delhi on Friday morning, leading to widespread chaos, fatalities, and severe disruptions. Heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of a house in Kharkari Nahar village, killing a woman, Jyoti, and her three young children.

The deluge resulted in significant waterlogging across the city with key thoroughfares such as Minto Bridge and ITO rendered almost impassable, causing heavy traffic congestion. The storm also wreaked havoc at the airport, delaying over 200 flights and diverting some to alternate destinations.

The IMD issued a red alert, urging residents to remain cautious. Civic authorities are working to address drainage issues and improve infrastructure, while political figures exchange blame for the city's unpreparedness.

