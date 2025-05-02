Delhi's Early Showers: Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has spotlighted the pre-monsoon showers as a stark reminder of the capital's crumbling infrastructure, attributing the issues to a decade-long developmental backlog under the former AAP government.

Criticizing ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta alleged his oblivion to waterlogging and fallen trees, largely caused by the early morning rains and storms on Friday. Gupta deemed these events as an alarm for necessary, planned urban growth.

Tragedy struck in Najafgarh where a house collapse, attributed to waterlogging and storm conditions, claimed the lives of a woman and her three children. Various key locations like Minto Bridge suffered severe traffic disruptions due to the water inundation and debris.

