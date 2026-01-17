Left Menu

Controversial Comments: A Political Storm in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya ignites controversy with remarks linking women's beauty to rape, causing outrage among political rivals and citizens. While originally standing by his words, Baraiya later attributed them to a philosopher, expressing they weren't his personal views. Reactions vary across political lines.

Updated: 17-01-2026 20:28 IST
Phool Singh Baraiya
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya caused an uproar with his controversial remarks associating women's beauty with rape, leading to widespread condemnation from political rivals and the public.

Baraiya's statements surfaced when Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi visited Indore, but the MLA later attributed the remarks to a Bihar philosopher, disassociating himself from them.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP media in-charge Ashish Usha Agrawal condemned the statements, urging the Congress to take swift action, while Baraiya's claims of protecting marginalized communities sparked further debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

