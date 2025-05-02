Left Menu

Hailstorms Hit Himachal Pradesh: An Orange Alert in Effect

Himachal Pradesh, including the state capital Shimla, faced hailstorms and heavy rains. The weather office issued an orange alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms with gusty winds. The report forecasts above-normal temperatures and variable rainfall for May, impacting low hills and mid-hills of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh, a state known for its serene landscapes, experienced a significant shift in weather patterns as it was hit by hailstorms and heavy rains. Shimla, the state capital, and its surrounding areas, such as Jubbarhatti, witnessed these conditions as per the local weather office's report released on Friday.

Several areas, including Kufri and Bilapsur, experienced gusty winds, while a thunderstorm developed across Shimla, Jubbarhatti, and other notable locations. Significant rainfall was recorded since Thursday evening, with Solan receiving the highest at 39 mm.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in isolated regions and warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 km/h. Temperatures dropped by 2-5°C, and Tabo recorded a low of 5.6°C. Looking ahead, may see above-normal temperatures and precipitation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

