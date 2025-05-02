Hailstorms Hit Himachal Pradesh: An Orange Alert in Effect

Himachal Pradesh, a state known for its serene landscapes, experienced a significant shift in weather patterns as it was hit by hailstorms and heavy rains. Shimla, the state capital, and its surrounding areas, such as Jubbarhatti, witnessed these conditions as per the local weather office's report released on Friday.

Several areas, including Kufri and Bilapsur, experienced gusty winds, while a thunderstorm developed across Shimla, Jubbarhatti, and other notable locations. Significant rainfall was recorded since Thursday evening, with Solan receiving the highest at 39 mm.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in isolated regions and warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-50 km/h. Temperatures dropped by 2-5°C, and Tabo recorded a low of 5.6°C. Looking ahead, may see above-normal temperatures and precipitation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)