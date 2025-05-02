Left Menu

A Fallen Giant: Sangeeta Kumar's Fight for Home Amidst Destruction

Sangeeta Kumar, former Delhi sprinter, faced a life-threatening ordeal when a termite-damaged tree fell on her Shahpur Jat home. Despite fears of family harm, they emerged unscathed. Sangeeta now grapples with rebuilding, symbolizing resilience as she supports her children's athletic dreams despite challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:28 IST
A Fallen Giant: Sangeeta Kumar's Fight for Home Amidst Destruction
tree
  • Country:
  • India

A former Delhi sprinter, Sangeeta Kumar, experienced a harrowing morning as a massive tree collapsed onto her home in Shahpur Jat. A stormy downfall that left her family temporarily homeless underscored the fragility of life and property, rendering them to the mercy of the elements and bureaucracy.

Sangeeta, with memories of racing past victories, sprang into immediate action upon hearing the ominous crash. She rushed to ensure her family's safety, finding her husband startled but unharmed by the natural assault. The incident revealed an already feared vulnerability—a termite-ridden tree looming from a nearby school yard that the school had refused to remove.

Efforts for assistance were met with slow responses, forcing Sangeeta to rally support through media and former local officials. Her spirit, inherited from battling societal norms in pursuing athletics, now channels into rebuilding her home and nurturing her children's sporting ambitions, despite the considerable challenge ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025