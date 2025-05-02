A Fallen Giant: Sangeeta Kumar's Fight for Home Amidst Destruction

A former Delhi sprinter, Sangeeta Kumar, experienced a harrowing morning as a massive tree collapsed onto her home in Shahpur Jat. A stormy downfall that left her family temporarily homeless underscored the fragility of life and property, rendering them to the mercy of the elements and bureaucracy.

Sangeeta, with memories of racing past victories, sprang into immediate action upon hearing the ominous crash. She rushed to ensure her family's safety, finding her husband startled but unharmed by the natural assault. The incident revealed an already feared vulnerability—a termite-ridden tree looming from a nearby school yard that the school had refused to remove.

Efforts for assistance were met with slow responses, forcing Sangeeta to rally support through media and former local officials. Her spirit, inherited from battling societal norms in pursuing athletics, now channels into rebuilding her home and nurturing her children's sporting ambitions, despite the considerable challenge ahead.

