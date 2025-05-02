Left Menu

Delhi Downpour Delivers Power Disruptions

An early Friday downpour in Delhi led to power cuts as trees and electrical installations were affected. TPDDL reported 22 power cut complaints, while BSES acted on low-lying areas. Despite swift restorations, some regions faced delays due to waterlogging and infrastructural damage from fallen trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power cuts impacted multiple homes across Delhi following a significant downpour early Friday morning, causing trees to uproot and damage electrical installations.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson reported receiving 22 complaints about power outages, which were resolved in minutes or within an hour.

Heavy rain and strong winds led to power disruptions as trees and branches damaged power lines. In some areas, electricity was suspended to prevent electrocution hazards, especially in low-lying, waterlogged regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

