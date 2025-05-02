Left Menu

Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Batter Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Jubbarhatti, has been hit by a severe hailstorm and heavy rains, disrupting daily life. The weather office has issued warnings of more adverse weather conditions, including hailstorms and thunderstorms, while the temperature drops noticeably across the state amidst the turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:24 IST
Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Batter Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla and its surrounding areas were battered by a severe hailstorm, while heavy rain lashed various parts of Himachal Pradesh, reported the weather office on Friday. In Shimla, the Tutikandi-ISBT road faced blockages due to trees falling on parked vehicles, posing a challenge for commuters.

Notably, in Khandera village, two rooms of a slate-roofed house were razed by a lightning strike, leading to a massive fire. Kuldeep Singh and his wife, present within the premises, were miraculously saved by vigilant locals, according to officials.

The weather department has alerted residents of potential hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, with anticipated speeds reaching 30-50 kmph. Despite Solan receiving the highest rainfall at 49 mm since Thursday evening, a drop of 2-5 degrees Celsius in temperature further exacerbates the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025