Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Batter Himachal Pradesh

Shimla and its surrounding areas were battered by a severe hailstorm, while heavy rain lashed various parts of Himachal Pradesh, reported the weather office on Friday. In Shimla, the Tutikandi-ISBT road faced blockages due to trees falling on parked vehicles, posing a challenge for commuters.

Notably, in Khandera village, two rooms of a slate-roofed house were razed by a lightning strike, leading to a massive fire. Kuldeep Singh and his wife, present within the premises, were miraculously saved by vigilant locals, according to officials.

The weather department has alerted residents of potential hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, with anticipated speeds reaching 30-50 kmph. Despite Solan receiving the highest rainfall at 49 mm since Thursday evening, a drop of 2-5 degrees Celsius in temperature further exacerbates the situation.

