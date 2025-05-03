Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Toddler Killed, Family Injured in Vehicle Crash

A tragic vehicular accident resulted in the death of a toddler and injuries to five family members after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Didwin Tikkar. The family was en route from Delhi to Kotlu, Kangra district, when the incident occurred. Police are currently investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST
Tragic Accident: Toddler Killed, Family Injured in Vehicle Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident claimed the life of a toddler and injured five family members when their vehicle collided with a tree, police reported.

The family, traveling from Delhi to Kotlu in Kangra district, faced tragedy when their vehicle met with the accident near Didwin Tikkar, authorities confirmed.

Nishant Walia, driving the vehicle, crashed, leading to the infant's death and leaving others injured and receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur. Police have registered a case and launched a further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025