Tragic Accident: Toddler Killed, Family Injured in Vehicle Crash

A devastating accident claimed the life of a toddler and injured five family members when their vehicle collided with a tree, police reported.

The family, traveling from Delhi to Kotlu in Kangra district, faced tragedy when their vehicle met with the accident near Didwin Tikkar, authorities confirmed.

Nishant Walia, driving the vehicle, crashed, leading to the infant's death and leaving others injured and receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur. Police have registered a case and launched a further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)