Tragic Accident: Toddler Killed, Family Injured in Vehicle Crash
A tragic vehicular accident resulted in the death of a toddler and injuries to five family members after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Didwin Tikkar. The family was en route from Delhi to Kotlu, Kangra district, when the incident occurred. Police are currently investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident claimed the life of a toddler and injured five family members when their vehicle collided with a tree, police reported.
The family, traveling from Delhi to Kotlu in Kangra district, faced tragedy when their vehicle met with the accident near Didwin Tikkar, authorities confirmed.
Nishant Walia, driving the vehicle, crashed, leading to the infant's death and leaving others injured and receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur. Police have registered a case and launched a further investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
