Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone Attacks

In a significant escalation, Russia conducted a mass drone attack on Friday night targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The assault resulted in multiple fires and injured at least nine people, including residents of a high-rise apartment block.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram app, the number of injuries could be as high as 12, with 17 strikes reported across the city. The central Saltivskyi district was identified as the main target.

In a related incident, a resident in the southern Kherson region was killed when a drone exploded while being moved away from a house. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 10 drones within an hour.

