Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone Attacks

Russia launched a large-scale drone assault on Kharkiv, causing fires in a high-rise apartment block and injuring several residents. The drone strikes, estimated at 17, primarily targeted the central Saltivskyi district. A resident in the Kherson region died due to a drone explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:55 IST
Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russia conducted a mass drone attack on Friday night targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The assault resulted in multiple fires and injured at least nine people, including residents of a high-rise apartment block.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram app, the number of injuries could be as high as 12, with 17 strikes reported across the city. The central Saltivskyi district was identified as the main target.

In a related incident, a resident in the southern Kherson region was killed when a drone exploded while being moved away from a house. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 10 drones within an hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025