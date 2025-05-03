In a groundbreaking move, Hawaii lawmakers have passed unprecedented legislation to increase the state's lodging tax, a measure aimed at funneling funds for environmental protection and resilience against climate change-induced disasters. Governor Josh Green has expressed his support, suggesting he will approve the measure without hesitation.

The new legislation will add a 0.75% levy on the existing tax rates for hotel rooms, timeshares, vacation rentals, and short-term accommodations. Furthermore, it imposes an 11% tax on cruise ship expenditures, calculated per day in Hawaiian ports, generating an estimated $100 million annually.

Proceeds from the tax will support projects that address ecological sustainability, such as beach sand replenishment and hurricane roof clips implementation. The bill has faced mixed reactions, with some expressing concern over potential impacts on tourism costs, though advocates argue its necessity in preserving Hawaii's natural allure for future generations.

