High-Speed WiFi Elevates Pilgrim Experience at Kedarnath

Pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath temple now have access to free, high-speed WiFi, improving communication and safety. This follows successful trials and the system's use during emergencies, particularly during the July 2024 trek route disaster where it played a crucial role in rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:42 IST
High-Speed WiFi Elevates Pilgrim Experience at Kedarnath
Pilgrims traveling to Kedarnath now enjoy free, high-speed WiFi, a new service operational after successful trials began on Saturday. This development seeks to enhance pilgrimage experiences in this remote Himalayan locale.

To access this service, visitors must register their mobile numbers and create a one-time password (OTP), said GS Khati, Chief Development Officer of Rudraprayag. The WiFi service is available for a maximum of 30 minutes per user.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to bolster facilities for Char Dham pilgrims. Additionally, Rudraprayag district has implemented an advanced wireless intranet system known as the District Disaster Resource Network which proved crucial during the July 2024 Kedarnath trek route disaster, ensuring communication and aiding rescue operations.

