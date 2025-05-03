Left Menu

Nangal's Transformation: A Journey to Become a Tourist Haven

In a push for development, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced initiatives to make Nangal a top tourist destination. Key projects include a flyover, the Kadamba Tourist Complex, and riverfront enhancements. These efforts aim to boost local tourism, create jobs, and promote sports.

Updated: 03-05-2025 23:21 IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Saturday that Nangal, located in the Rupnagar district, is set to be developed into a world-class tourist destination.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly operational flyover, which resolves a longstanding issue, Bains emphasized the project's impact on local business and daily commutes.

The minister highlighted education reforms and revealed plans for the 'Kadamba Tourist Complex.' This initiative is expected to generate jobs and bolster tourism. Additional plans include creating a scenic river view with greenery, modern lighting, and a 'Glass Bridge' near Sutlej Park.

Tenders for these projects are in progress, with construction expected soon. Furthermore, an ultra-modern indoor swimming pool at the School of Eminence aims to enhance local sports talent and position Nangal on the sports map.

