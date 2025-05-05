Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Family of Five in Chamanganj

In Chamanganj, a devastating fire in a five-storey building led to the deaths of a couple and their three daughters. The fire, suspected to have started due to a short circuit, engulfed the building housing shoe manufacturing units. An investigation is underway to determine official causes.

Kanpur | Updated: 05-05-2025
A tragic fire tore through a five-storey building in Chamanganj, claiming the lives of a family of five, according to police reports on Monday.

The inferno, which engulfed the Prem Nagar facility—home to shoe manufacturing units on its lower floors—killed Mohammad Danish, 45, his wife Nazneen Saba, 42, and their daughters Sara, 15, Simra, 12, and Inaya, 7.

Additional DCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava stated that firefighters retrieved the bodies from the fourth floor early in the morning as neighbors had previously alerted authorities to the flames and smoke on Sunday night. An investigation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh is currently examining causes, focusing on a potential short circuit exacerbated by domestic LPG cylinder explosions.

The blaze, which necessitated evacuation of neighboring residents and the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force, has prompted a wider inquiry into the building's legal compliance and fire safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

