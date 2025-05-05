Left Menu

Delhi Embarks on 20-Day Cleanup Mission

The New Delhi Municipal Council has introduced a 20-day mega cleanliness campaign to enhance the city's public spaces. The drive, led by NDMC officials, emphasizes 'shramdan,' involving 9,000 employees to ensure cleanliness. This initiative is part of a larger city-wide effort to beautify Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) kicked off a major 20-day cleanliness campaign on Monday, aimed at revitalizing Delhi's public spaces through community effort. Led by NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, the initiative starts between Mandi House Circle and Bengali Market.

Underlining the importance of a clean environment, Chairperson Chandra highlighted the campaign's alignment with Prime Minister's vision and the recent directives from the LG and CM to beautify the city. The initiative requires all NDMC staff, encompassing 9,000 employees, to dedicate an hour daily for physical labor known as 'shramdan'.

A broader city-wide cleanliness movement, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, includes active participation from district magistrates, deputy commissioners, and other department heads, targeting noticeable improvements in the capital's aesthetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

