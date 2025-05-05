Leopard Spotted at Dehradun's Remount Depot: Panic and Precaution

A leopard sighting inside the Remount Depot and Training Centre on Dehradun Road has sparked fear among workers and local residents. The elusive predator attacked an employee, Mohsin, targeting his neck, but the quick response from coworkers with tools scared it away.

The Janakpuri police and Forest Department swiftly launched a rescue operation. Multiple traps have been set, and teams are combing the area, attempting to track and capture the animal, officials confirmed.

The Remount Depot, a vast installation that trains horses and dogs for Army use, is urging employees and locals to remain vigilant. Concerns have grown with a video of the leopard appearing on social media, leading residents to take extra precautions, especially for children and the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)