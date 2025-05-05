EU Launches 'Super Grant' Initiative to Attract Global Scientists Amid US Policy Shifts

In response to the United States freezing funding for diversity-related research, the European Union has launched a strategic initiative to attract scientists and researchers to Europe. On Monday, the EU announced plans for grants and new policy frameworks to create a haven for global scientific talent.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the 'Choose Europe for Science' event in Paris, expressed disbelief at how quickly the US, once a democratic beacon, has pulled support from research programs due to political decisions. He was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who unveiled a 'super grant' scheme of €500 million for 2025-2027 to reinforce Europe's research allure.

Addressing recent challenges in global research dynamics, both leaders stressed that Europe remains committed to scientific freedom and diversity as core values. Von der Leyen criticized the US approach as a 'gigantic miscalculation' and promised legal measures to protect scientific research in the EU.

