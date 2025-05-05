Left Menu

Delhi's Urban Landscape Revamp to Bloom Post-Commonwealth Games Era

The Delhi government embarks on a project to upgrade street furniture installed during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. New and improved civic amenities will be placed across key locations, promising a transformation in public spaces under the 'triple-engine' governance model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New street furniture installations are set to grace multiple locations across Delhi as the local government revives efforts to upgrade urban aesthetics. Originally put in place during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG), these amenities will now see a facelift.

Scheduled installations will span five key clusters, covering areas like Delhi University, the Games Village, and other major sports complexes. The Delhi government seeks to maintain and enhance these structures via a newly floated tender, signaling a commitment to urban improvement.

This upgrade is part of a larger transformation initiative promised by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Under a 'triple-engine' government model, these enhancements aim to boost public space functionality and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

