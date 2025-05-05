Delhi's Urban Landscape Revamp to Bloom Post-Commonwealth Games Era

New street furniture installations are set to grace multiple locations across Delhi as the local government revives efforts to upgrade urban aesthetics. Originally put in place during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG), these amenities will now see a facelift.

Scheduled installations will span five key clusters, covering areas like Delhi University, the Games Village, and other major sports complexes. The Delhi government seeks to maintain and enhance these structures via a newly floated tender, signaling a commitment to urban improvement.

This upgrade is part of a larger transformation initiative promised by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Under a 'triple-engine' government model, these enhancements aim to boost public space functionality and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)