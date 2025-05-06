Deadly Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains in Marathwada

Unseasonal rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms have tragically resulted in the deaths of three individuals due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The fatalities occurred on Monday in the districts of Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to a revenue department official.

In addition to the human casualties, several cattle were also struck by lightning in both Jalna and Parbhani districts, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions.

