Left Menu

Deadly Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains in Marathwada

Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms led to three fatalities in Marathwada due to lightning strikes. The incidents occurred in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. Additionally, cattle were affected in Jalna and Parbhani districts. Victims included Ashok Mhaske, Sachin Magar, and Abhimanyu Nalbhe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:56 IST
Deadly Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains in Marathwada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unseasonal rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms have tragically resulted in the deaths of three individuals due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The fatalities occurred on Monday in the districts of Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to a revenue department official.

In addition to the human casualties, several cattle were also struck by lightning in both Jalna and Parbhani districts, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025