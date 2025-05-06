Deadly Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains in Marathwada
Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms led to three fatalities in Marathwada due to lightning strikes. The incidents occurred in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. Additionally, cattle were affected in Jalna and Parbhani districts. Victims included Ashok Mhaske, Sachin Magar, and Abhimanyu Nalbhe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Unseasonal rains accompanied by severe thunderstorms have tragically resulted in the deaths of three individuals due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The fatalities occurred on Monday in the districts of Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to a revenue department official.
In addition to the human casualties, several cattle were also struck by lightning in both Jalna and Parbhani districts, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement