Demand for IIT in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Gains Momentum
A local group, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, led by Ritesh Mishra, is urging for an IIT campus in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to curb student migration. Despite significant investments and numerous colleges, the area lacks such an institution. Establishing an IIT would benefit over 4 lakh local students.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a local voluntary organisation has intensified its demand for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus. Heading this movement is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, spearheaded by Ritesh Mishra.
The region boasts 456 affiliated colleges, catering to more than 4 lakh students, alongside a substantial investment influx of almost Rs 1 lakh crore, anticipated to generate approximately 2 lakh jobs. However, the absence of an IIT institution prompts concerns over student migration out of the state.
The organisation emphasizes that an IIT in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would significantly enhance local educational offerings, retaining meritorious students and bolstering the area's academic reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam's Crore-Heavy Investment in Media Advertisements
Google Bolsters India's AI Future with Investment and Initiatives
Japan's $36 Billion U.S. Investments: A New Era in Energy and Manufacturing
Bridging the AI Gap: Microsoft's $50 Billion Investment in the Global South
Valeo's Strategic Expansion in India: A 200 Million Euro Investment Plan Unveiled