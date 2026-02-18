Left Menu

Opium Poppies Disguised in Onion Fields: A Beed Bust

The Crime Branch seized Rs 3.31 lakh worth of illicit opium poppy plants from an onion farm in Beed. The accused, Bansi Ghadge, allegedly intercropped the poppies to avoid detection. A First Information Report was filed under the NDPS Act, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent bust, the Crime Branch seized opium poppy plants valued at Rs 3.31 lakh from an onion farm located in Beed. The police have arrested an individual following the discovery.

The suspect, identified as Bansi Ghadge, allegedly intercropped opium poppies amongst his onion plantation in an effort to evade detection. Authorities revealed that the operation was carefully managed to keep the illegal cultivation under wraps.

A First Information Report was registered under section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The investigation into the case is ongoing, as authorities delve deeper into the intricacies of the illicit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

