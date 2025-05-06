Left Menu

Unseasonal Rains Claim 14 Lives in Gujarat

At least 14 people have died due to unseasonal thunderstorms and strong winds in Gujarat, impacting several districts with heavy rain and damage. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued severe weather. Numerous incidents involved lightning, electrocution, and structural collapses, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries across the state.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:27 IST
At least 14 individuals have lost their lives as unseasonal thunderstorms wreak havoc across Gujarat, officials reported on Tuesday. The widespread storms, accompanied by strong winds and dust, have battered several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph over the coming days. More than two-thirds of the state's talukas experienced unseasonal rainfall within the past 24 hours. Districts such as Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Vadodara saw rainfall between 25 to 40 mm.

The strong winds have resulted in uprooted trees, collapsed hoardings, and damaged structures, leading to numerous injuries. The fatalities include individuals struck by lightning, electrocuted, or caught in falling trees, houses, and hoardings. Additionally, a fire in Dahod district destroyed over a dozen huts, exacerbated by the gusty winds. Temperatures are predicted to drop further by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days, according to the IMD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

