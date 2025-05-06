Delhi Takes Action Against Waterlogging: PWD's New Initiative

In an effort to mitigate waterlogging troubles across Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order on Tuesday, mandating officials to pinpoint low-lying areas and water-prone spots.

The directive calls for all departmental divisions to implement corrective solutions by the end of May and submit an action-taken report to the PWD secretary.

While some waterlogging areas have already been identified by traffic authorities, additional spots are to be recognized, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizing zero tolerance for waterlogging failures.

