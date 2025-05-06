Left Menu

Delhi Takes Action Against Waterlogging: PWD's New Initiative

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has initiated a plan to tackle waterlogging issues by identifying additional low-lying areas and waterlogging spots. The department has ordered corrective measures to be implemented by May and will report progress to the PWD secretary, ensuring preparedness for the approaching monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:45 IST
Delhi Takes Action Against Waterlogging: PWD's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to mitigate waterlogging troubles across Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order on Tuesday, mandating officials to pinpoint low-lying areas and water-prone spots.

The directive calls for all departmental divisions to implement corrective solutions by the end of May and submit an action-taken report to the PWD secretary.

While some waterlogging areas have already been identified by traffic authorities, additional spots are to be recognized, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizing zero tolerance for waterlogging failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025