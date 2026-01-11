Left Menu

Contaminated Water: A Fatal Wake-Up Call for Urban Planning

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh emphasizes the need for improved urban planning following deaths in Indore due to contaminated water. He highlights the importance of separating sewage and drinking water lines and calls for accountability to prevent such tragedies. Singh stresses this as both a political and civic duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, has highlighted the tragic consequence of inadequate urban planning following a contaminated water incident in Indore. The unfortunate event claimed several lives, prompting Singh to demand accountability and effective measures to avert future recurrences.

In his media statement, Singh lamented the mixing of sewage with drinking water lines, describing it as a symptom of negligence and corruption. He urged the complete separation of these systems to ensure public safety and called for a citizen-centric approach over the current contractor-focused model.

The former CM cited a report from the International Centre for Sustainability, indicating widespread water contamination in India. Singh pointed out the need for periodic urban planning updates and emphasized that safe drinking water access remains a critical challenge amid rapid urbanization and other socio-economic pressures.

