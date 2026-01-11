Contaminated Water: A Fatal Wake-Up Call for Urban Planning

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, has highlighted the tragic consequence of inadequate urban planning following a contaminated water incident in Indore. The unfortunate event claimed several lives, prompting Singh to demand accountability and effective measures to avert future recurrences.

In his media statement, Singh lamented the mixing of sewage with drinking water lines, describing it as a symptom of negligence and corruption. He urged the complete separation of these systems to ensure public safety and called for a citizen-centric approach over the current contractor-focused model.

The former CM cited a report from the International Centre for Sustainability, indicating widespread water contamination in India. Singh pointed out the need for periodic urban planning updates and emphasized that safe drinking water access remains a critical challenge amid rapid urbanization and other socio-economic pressures.