Macaques in Motion: Unveiling the Secrets of Lion-Tailed Primates in the Western Ghats

A groundbreaking study from the Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies sheds new light on the struggles faced by endangered lion-tailed macaques in the Western Ghats of India. The study emphasizes that preserving continuous canopy cover is vital for their survival, amidst increasing habitat fragmentation due to human development.

The research traced the movements of two groups of these macaques, revealing adaptable behaviors in their response to human pressures. Conducted over a span of three years, the study highlights how these primates navigate both terrestrial and arboreal environments.

Findings published in the American Journal of Primatology stress the importance of integrating three-dimensional space use in conservation strategies to ensure the continued existence of these rare and agile creatures. This collaborative work was spearheaded by Sikha Hariharan, with contributions from Krithi K Karanth and Divya Vasudev.

