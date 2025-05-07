SpaceX Gains FAA Approval to Boost Starship Launches

SpaceX has cleared a significant regulatory hurdle as it seeks to ramp up its Starship rocket launches. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Elon Musk's company the authorization to increase its annual launch rate from Texas.

The decision will also permit SpaceX to conduct booster landings into various bodies of water internationally, marking a substantial expansion of its Mars-focused development agenda. After a lengthy review, the FAA determined that increasing the number of launches, from five to 25 per year, will not significantly dent the surrounding environment.

This regulatory green light advances SpaceX's plans to further the U.S. space agenda under the National Environmental Policy Act, despite some public opposition and environmental concerns. The move, however, aligns with Musk's vision of humanity's voyage to Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)