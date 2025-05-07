Left Menu

SpaceX Gains FAA Approval to Boost Starship Launches

SpaceX has received approval from the FAA to increase its annual Starship rocket launches from Texas. This expansion is critical for developing the Mars-focused project despite environmental concerns. The license modification supports SpaceX's ambitious plans to send humans to Mars while overcoming local ecological impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:15 IST
SpaceX Gains FAA Approval to Boost Starship Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX has cleared a significant regulatory hurdle as it seeks to ramp up its Starship rocket launches. On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Elon Musk's company the authorization to increase its annual launch rate from Texas.

The decision will also permit SpaceX to conduct booster landings into various bodies of water internationally, marking a substantial expansion of its Mars-focused development agenda. After a lengthy review, the FAA determined that increasing the number of launches, from five to 25 per year, will not significantly dent the surrounding environment.

This regulatory green light advances SpaceX's plans to further the U.S. space agenda under the National Environmental Policy Act, despite some public opposition and environmental concerns. The move, however, aligns with Musk's vision of humanity's voyage to Mars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025