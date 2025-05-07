Left Menu

Crisis in Myanmar: Healthcare System Struggles Amid Quake Aftermath

Burmese academic Sophia Htwe highlights the catastrophic impact of a recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar. The disaster exposed severe shortcomings in the healthcare system, exacerbated by military junta attacks on medical infrastructure since the 2021 coup. Many victims lacked immediate medical attention amidst a shortage of healthcare workers and resources.

Updated: 07-05-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:43 IST
An earthquake measuring 7.7 magnitudes struck Myanmar, leaving an estimated 3,700 dead and 5,000 injured, with devastated communities facing grave medical shortages.

Burmese academic Sophia Htwe shares her account of friends trapped under rubble, epitomizing the junta's failure after their coup-d-etat in February 2021.

The coup significantly depleted the healthcare workforce, complicating emergency response efforts, with some medics deterred by fear of arrest. As military actions persist, Myanmar faces an uphill battle to recover.

