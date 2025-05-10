Côte d’Ivoire Advances Nuclear Energy Goals with IAEA Support on Legal Framework

In a significant step towards diversifying its energy portfolio and embracing nuclear power, Côte d’Ivoire recently hosted a legislative assistance mission led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The initiative comes in response to a formal request from the Ivorian Government through the Nuclear Safety and Security Authority (ARSN), demonstrating the country’s commitment to establishing a comprehensive legal framework to govern the peaceful, safe, and secure use of nuclear technologies.

Building a Nuclear Future: Laying the Legal Foundation

The legislative assistance mission was organized as part of the IAEA’s ongoing efforts to help Member States develop robust national legal infrastructures necessary for embarking on nuclear power programmes. The timing of the mission is particularly relevant, as Côte d’Ivoire has recently made the strategic decision to explore nuclear power as part of its energy mix.

The central focus of the mission was to provide expert guidance and hold discussions on the country’s draft law concerning nuclear safety, security, and safeguards. The three-day drafting session offered a critical platform for IAEA legal experts and national stakeholders to deliberate on the IAEA’s written comments, ensuring that the proposed legal framework aligns with international best practices and obligations.

Engaging Stakeholders: Cross-Ministerial Collaboration

A total of 15 representatives participated in the legislative drafting meeting, drawing expertise from key national bodies including ARSN, the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, and the National Office for Civil Protection. These discussions not only clarified essential components of a national nuclear law but also reinforced the importance of a coordinated inter-ministerial approach to nuclear governance.

According to Professor Kouame Alphonse Kadjo, Chairman of the Board at ARSN, “These meetings were instrumental in deepening our understanding of the legal dimensions of nuclear energy. The guidance and expertise shared by the IAEA have been invaluable as we work toward building a comprehensive and effective legal framework to support our country’s nuclear ambitions.”

Raising Awareness: Legislative Engagement and International Instruments

Following the drafting workshop, an awareness-raising meeting brought together 22 high-level officials and legislators. This event aimed to promote understanding of key international legal instruments governing nuclear safety, security, and liability — many of which Côte d’Ivoire has yet to adopt.

Currently, Côte d’Ivoire is a party to several IAEA-related conventions, including:

The Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident

The Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency

The Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and its 2005 Amendment

However, the country has not yet joined any of the major civil liability instruments addressing compensation and responsibility for nuclear damage, a gap that could affect investor confidence and regulatory robustness in the event of a nuclear incident.

The Milestones Approach: A Phased Development Strategy

The legal framework is one of the 19 infrastructure issues outlined in the IAEA’s Milestones Approach — a structured, phased roadmap that countries follow to ensure the safe and sustainable development of nuclear power programs. According to this approach, the legal component includes:

International Legal Commitments: Ratifying and implementing treaties and conventions related to nuclear safety, security, safeguards, and liability. National Nuclear Law: Enacting legislation that governs all nuclear activities within the country. Associated Legislation: Developing complementary laws in areas such as environmental protection, health and safety, emergency preparedness, and export control.

Each of the three phases in the Milestones Approach — considerations before a decision, preparations before construction, and readiness before operation — requires progressive legal advancements and inter-agency coordination.

Looking Ahead: From Policy to Practice

Côte d’Ivoire’s legislative engagement with the IAEA marks a crucial first step toward realizing its nuclear energy aspirations. Establishing a credible legal foundation is not only vital for domestic safety and security but also for meeting international expectations and attracting foreign investment and technical support.

As the country progresses on this path, continued cooperation with the IAEA and the integration of all infrastructure elements — from legal to regulatory, from human capacity to technical readiness — will be pivotal in translating nuclear energy from vision to reality.