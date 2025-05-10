Caribbean Workshop Unites Regional Forces to Tackle Climate Data Gaps and Boost Resilience

A major regional workshop convened from 5–7 May 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica, has galvanized support for stronger collaboration among Caribbean nations to address critical weather and climate data gaps and improve resilience against increasing extreme weather events. Co-hosted by the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative, the Caribbean Regional Workshop attracted participation from 16 countries and a broad array of partners.

This gathering marked a vital milestone in aligning regional efforts to build and strengthen multi-hazard early warning systems and improve weather and climate monitoring in the face of escalating climate threats.

The Urgency of Enhanced Climate Preparedness in the Caribbean

Extreme weather and climate events have surged in frequency and severity in the Caribbean, with an 85% increase recorded between 2001 and 2020. According to a joint report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the IDB, the annual financial toll now reaches an average of 2.13% of the region’s GDP. Hurricane Beryl, which devastated the Caribbean in 2024 as the earliest recorded Category 5 hurricane, underscored the dire need for improved climate data and resilience infrastructure.

This urgency underpins the region’s inclusion as a priority for the “Early Warnings for All” initiative, a global campaign to ensure universal protection through early warning systems by 2027.

Bridging Gaps in Climate Data: A Coordinated Regional Approach

Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), stressed in her opening address the vital importance of comprehensive data collection. “Data is essential for predicting and responding to weather and climate events,” she stated. “This data gap doesn't just affect local forecasts. It impacts our global ability to forecast and therefore respond to climate challenges.”

Highlighting the disparity, she noted that Switzerland alone has more weather reporting surface stations than the entire Caribbean region.

Participants at the workshop agreed on the need for a regionally coordinated approach to enhance basic weather and climate data collection. They focused on overcoming fragmented infrastructure and called for harmonized development projects, shared procurement mechanisms, and calibration strategies that reflect the shared geography and risks of the region.

Building Capacity and Infrastructure for Climate Services

The workshop advanced efforts to implement the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) in the Caribbean, which aims to establish a standardized network of observation stations globally. Regional leaders emphasized that the Caribbean could serve as a model for other vulnerable areas, demonstrating how targeted investment and collaboration can yield robust climate services.

Evan Thompson, Principal Director of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service and President of WMO’s Regional Association IV, emphasized the workshop’s value in creating synergy: “It will create leverage with regional partners and other climate investments, joining forces for climate change adaptation in the Caribbean.”

Arlene Laing, Coordinating Director of the Caribbean Meteorological Organization (CMO), echoed this sentiment, saying, “We welcome these joint efforts by SOFF, IDB, and CREWS. The region critically needs investments in enhancing observational and warning systems while building technical and human capacity.”

Spotlight on SOFF, CREWS, and Regional Investment

SOFF, a UN initiative launched in 2022, is devoted exclusively to closing foundational weather and climate data gaps. To date, 61 countries globally have benefitted, including 16 in the Caribbean, where a total of USD 4 million in grants has been approved. This funding supports national gap analyses, tailored action plans, and technical assistance. Belize is among the first to begin implementation under this support.

CREWS, through its Caribbean 2.0 project implemented by WMO and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to build life-saving, multi-hazard early warning systems. Leveraging improved data and forecasting capabilities, this initiative is central to protecting the region’s most vulnerable communities.

Key Challenges and Strategic Priorities

Workshop discussions brought to light several pressing challenges, including:

Inadequate and fragmented observational infrastructure.

Limited financial and human resources for maintaining systems.

A need for region-wide calibration and equipment procurement protocols.

Gaps in marine and upper-air data, essential due to the region’s exposure to hurricanes and its vast Exclusive Economic Zones.

Participants emphasized that long-term resilience requires sustained investments, human capital development, and cross-country knowledge sharing. The region also seeks to operationalize a regional network of Upper Air stations, essential for improving forecast accuracy, especially during hurricane season.

Looking Ahead: Regional Unity for Global Impact

The Caribbean Regional Workshop stands as a compelling example of what multilateral collaboration can achieve. By fostering strategic alliances between local meteorological agencies, development banks, UN bodies, and donors, the region is charting a path toward data-informed, climate-resilient development.

With a growing commitment from international partners and a shared regional vision, Caribbean nations are positioning themselves to not only respond more effectively to future climate events but also to contribute meaningfully to the global climate data landscape.