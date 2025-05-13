Record April Surplus Amidst Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. government achieved a notable $258 billion budget surplus in April, marking a substantial 23% shift from last year. This growth stemmed primarily from heightened tax receipts and unprecedented customs duty collections, as confirmed by the Treasury Department on Monday.

Details reveal that customs duties in April reached an imposing $16 billion—a significant jump from the $9 billion collected in the previous year. This surge was attributed to the period when former President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on Chinese imports up to 145% while imposing at least 10% duties on other imports.

Despite these gains, a recent trade agreement with China, which involves lowering tariff rates, is predicted to decrease this revenue stream. Nevertheless, fiscal records indicate an increase in individual tax withholdings alongside a rise in government spending on health and social programs for seniors, the disabled, and lower-income Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)