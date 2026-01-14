China's Surging Trade Surplus Sparks Political Row in India
The Congress party accuses the BJP of 'capitulating' to China following a record trade surplus announcement by Beijing. Allegations of BJP and RSS leaders engaging with a Chinese delegation were highlighted. India's exports to China increased, despite a growing trade deficit.
In a significant political move, the Congress party has criticized the ruling BJP over China's announcement of a record trade surplus. The Congress alleges a strategic surrender to Beijing's economic advances, pointing to recent interactions between BJP and RSS leaders with a visiting Chinese Communist Party delegation.
China has reported a grand USD 1.2 trillion trade surplus for 2025, with 10 percent consisting of its exchange with India. While India's exports to China saw a notable rise to USD 19.75 billion, marking a 9.7 percent increase, the trade deficit also peaked at USD 116.12 billion.
The visit of a high-level Chinese delegation, led by CPC's vice minister Sun Haiyan, to India, sparked further controversy. Meetings with BJP leaders and subsequent interactions with Congress have led to a political stir, with the opposition questioning the BJP's stance on bilateral issues.
