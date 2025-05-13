Left Menu

India's Deep-Sea Odyssey: 'Samudrayaan' and the Future of Ocean Exploration

India is set to launch its first manned deep ocean mission, 'Samudrayaan', by 2026. The mission aims to explore a depth of 6,000 meters using the submersible 'Matsya'. Developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, it will help assess ocean resources and promote deep-sea tourism.

Kochi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:24 IST

  • India

India is gearing up to launch its pioneering deep ocean mission 'Samudrayaan', which plans to dive to a depth of 6,000 meters by 2026. This ambitious project will be spearheaded by a manned submersible named 'Matsya', marking a significant milestone in the country's oceanic exploration efforts.

The initiative, managed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, hopes to broaden our understanding of both living and non-living deep-sea resources. This exploration may also open new avenues for deep-sea tourism, as stated by NIOT Director Balaji Ramakrishnan.

Technological advancements like the indigenous 'Samudrajivah' system for open-sea fish farming signify a leap in marine research and food security. These developments are vital for the growth of India's blue economy, now being furthered by collaborative efforts between CMFRI and NIOT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

