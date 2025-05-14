Delhi's Toxic Challenge: Tackling Yamuna's Sewage Crisis

The Delhi Pollution Control Board has been ordered to present a comprehensive action plan within 10 days to combat the ongoing discharge of untreated sewage into Delhi's drains, ultimately affecting the Yamuna River.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that he's directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to finish a thorough investigation in seven days and come up with a 10-day plan, detailing departmental responsibilities and necessary measures to halt the illegal sewage discharge.

Amid these developments, the Delhi Jal Board received an environmental penalty of Rs 18.54 crore for its inability to stop illegal discharge from unauthorized colonies and JJ clusters. Despite previous warnings and penalties, untreated sewage from 58 JJ clusters continues to flow into drains leading to the Yamuna, highlighting a significant governance lapse from prior administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)