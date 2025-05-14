Left Menu

Delhi's Toxic Challenge: Tackling Yamuna's Sewage Crisis

The Delhi Pollution Control Board has been tasked to deliver a detailed action plan within 10 days addressing the ongoing dumping of untreated sewage into the Yamuna River. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other officials are working on measures to stop illegal sewage disposal and hold accountable those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Board has been ordered to present a comprehensive action plan within 10 days to combat the ongoing discharge of untreated sewage into Delhi's drains, ultimately affecting the Yamuna River.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed that he's directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to finish a thorough investigation in seven days and come up with a 10-day plan, detailing departmental responsibilities and necessary measures to halt the illegal sewage discharge.

Amid these developments, the Delhi Jal Board received an environmental penalty of Rs 18.54 crore for its inability to stop illegal discharge from unauthorized colonies and JJ clusters. Despite previous warnings and penalties, untreated sewage from 58 JJ clusters continues to flow into drains leading to the Yamuna, highlighting a significant governance lapse from prior administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

