Left Menu

Ancient Footprints Rewrite Reptile Evolution History

Seventeen ancient footprints discovered in southeastern Australia reveal that reptiles emerged 35 million years earlier than previously known. The fossilized tracks, found in sandstone on an ancient riverbank, suggest a rapid evolution of land vertebrates. This discovery challenges existing timelines of reptile evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:32 IST
Ancient Footprints Rewrite Reptile Evolution History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking discovery in southeastern Australia is reshaping our understanding of reptile evolution. Seventeen footprints preserved in a sandstone slab dating back approximately 355 million years indicate that reptiles emerged significantly earlier than previously believed.

The fossilized traces, likely left on a muddy riverbank, include two complete trackways and an isolated print, all characteristic of reptile footprints with distinct shapes, toe lengths, and claw marks. Researchers deduce the footprints belong to a reptile with dimensions akin to a modern lizard, signaling reptiles existed about 35 million years prior to prior estimates.

The study, led by paleontologist Per Ahlberg from the University of Uppsala and published in Nature, highlights this as a radical shift in our evolutionary timeline. The sandstone slab was found near the town of Barjarg in Victoria, offering new insights into an era when reptiles roamed the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, during a period of global temperatures similar to today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025