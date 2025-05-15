Left Menu

Arunabha Ghosh Appointed as South Asia Envoy for COP30

Arunabha Ghosh, of Delhi's CEEW, will serve as South Asia envoy for COP30 in Brazil. As one of eight global envoys, he will amplify South Asian perspectives in climate discourse. His role underscores the need for resilient strategies amidst climate disruptions and emphasizes collaborative, adaptive approaches to address global challenges.

Arunabha Ghosh, the chief of the Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), has been named the South Asia envoy for the upcoming UN climate conference, COP30, scheduled to be held in Brazil this November. His appointment highlights the region's significant role in global climate dialogue.

Ghosh is among eight international envoys tasked with representing strategic global regions. His role involves ensuring strong representation of South Asian perspectives. Other notable envoys include Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Patricia Espinosa, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Commenting on his new role, Ghosh emphasized the urgent need to reshape climate strategies amid accelerating disruptions. He advocates for a shift from traditional climate action models towards adaptive and resilience-based approaches, as global challenges such as rising debt and climatic disasters persist.

