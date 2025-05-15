Delhi Cabinet Launches Rs 1,400-Crore Chief Minister Development Fund

The Delhi Cabinet has launched a Rs 1,400-crore Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) to improve civic infrastructure and public facilities across the city for the fiscal year 2026, officials announced on Thursday.

Under this initiative, the maximum cost for a project is stipulated at Rs 10 crore, but exceptions can be made by the chief minister if necessary. The fund aims to address critical gaps in existing infrastructure through a flexible mechanism allowing community and local-level development.

Prioritized projects include development works for local needs, such as school renovations, construction of dhobighats, toilet blocks in slums, and enhancements to public parks and sports complexes. The plan also covers upgrading public facilities like water coolers, community halls, and street lighting, with a designated budget for maintenance not covered by CMDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)