Delhi Cabinet Launches Rs 1,400-Crore Chief Minister Development Fund

The Delhi Cabinet has launched a Rs 1,400-crore Chief Minister Development Fund for 2026 to enhance civic infrastructure and public facilities. Projects up to Rs 10 crore will be funded, with guidelines for utilization. Prioritized projects include local needs like schools, hospitals, and other public facilities.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Cabinet has launched a Rs 1,400-crore Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) to improve civic infrastructure and public facilities across the city for the fiscal year 2026, officials announced on Thursday.

Under this initiative, the maximum cost for a project is stipulated at Rs 10 crore, but exceptions can be made by the chief minister if necessary. The fund aims to address critical gaps in existing infrastructure through a flexible mechanism allowing community and local-level development.

Prioritized projects include development works for local needs, such as school renovations, construction of dhobighats, toilet blocks in slums, and enhancements to public parks and sports complexes. The plan also covers upgrading public facilities like water coolers, community halls, and street lighting, with a designated budget for maintenance not covered by CMDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

