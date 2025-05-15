Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move to Bury Overhead Cables: A Safer Future Ahead

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to remove hazardous overhead cables across the city, reallocating them underground. The initiative, aimed at preventing accidents and fires, includes a Rs 100 crore budget for the initial phase. It's part of a broader strategy to improve safety and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance safety and infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed an ambitious plan to remove overhead cable wires throughout the city.

Speaking at an event marking the accessibility of piped natural gas to 111 villages, Gupta emphasized the hazards posed by the overhead cables in rural areas and urban pockets, often leading to life-threatening incidents.

The project, which aims to safely relocate the cables underground, is backed by an initial budget of Rs 100 crore for its pilot phase, signaling the government's commitment to this transformative power infrastructure upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

