India to Conduct Historic Biological Experiments Aboard ISS for Space Sustainability

In a groundbreaking announcement, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, and Space, revealed that India is set to conduct its first-ever biological experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). These experiments will focus on studying the sustainability of life in space, as part of the BioE3 Biotechnology policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), will be carried out during the upcoming AXIOM-4 mission aboard the ISS, with Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a crew member. This mission will be a key milestone in India’s space exploration efforts, involving a series of innovative biological studies aimed at advancing space technology and understanding the potential for long-term space exploration.

Microalgae Research: A Promising Source of Space-Based Nutrition

The first experiment planned for the ISS will investigate the impact of microgravity and space radiation on the growth of edible microalgae, a highly nutritious potential food source for astronauts during long-duration space missions. Microalgae, rich in proteins, lipids, and bioactive compounds, have emerged as one of the most promising options for sustainable space-based nutrition due to their rapid growth cycles and exceptional ability to produce high-density biomass.

The research, which will be a collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and DBT, aims to analyze the growth parameters, transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes of various algal species in space. The results of these studies will be compared with Earth-based controls, shedding light on how space conditions affect algae growth and providing crucial insights into which species are best suited for space environments.

Microalgae are particularly advantageous for space missions because of their short life cycle. Certain species can grow in as little as 26 hours, allowing for quick and efficient biomass production. Additionally, their high photosynthetic efficiency enables them to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, making them an ideal candidate for air revitalization in closed spacecraft environments. Furthermore, microalgae can generate a higher biomass yield in photobioreactors compared to traditional plants, making them more efficient and space-saving in food and oxygen production.

Cyanobacteria Experiment: Exploring "Superfood" Spirulina

The second experiment aboard the ISS will focus on the growth and proteomic responses of cyanobacteria, such as Spirulina and Synechococcus, in microgravity conditions. Cyanobacteria, due to their ability to photosynthesize efficiently and grow rapidly, are ideal candidates for sustaining life in space, especially in recycling carbon and nitrogen from human waste during prolonged space travel.

Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of recycling carbon and nitrogen for achieving self-sustainability in spacecraft and future extraterrestrial colonies. The research will explore the potential of Spirulina as a "superfood" because of its high protein and vitamin content, and it will compare the growth of cyanobacterial cells in urea versus nitrate environments. Additionally, the experiment will study the effects of space conditions on the metabolic profiles of cyanobacteria, helping to identify optimal conditions for their growth in space.

The cyanobacteria experiment has been developed in collaboration with scientists from the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, under the broader ISRO-DBT research partnership. This collaboration aims to leverage the unique properties of cyanobacteria to address the challenges of maintaining a sustainable ecosystem in space.

DBT-ICGEB Biofoundry: A Key Step in Biotech Innovation

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared these developments during his visit to the newly inaugurated DBT-ICGEB Biofoundry in New Delhi. The Biofoundry, funded by the Department of Biotechnology, represents a major step forward in India’s biotechnology capabilities. It operates on the principle of the Design, Build, Test, and Learn (DBTL) cycle, incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI, big data, computational biology, and bioinformatics. These innovations will help accelerate the development of biotech products in various sectors, including food, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

The Biofoundry supports microbial platforms like bacteria and yeast, providing a scalable solution for biomanufacturing. The facility is capable of producing up to 20 liters of product in-house, enabling it to scale innovations to industrial levels. It also offers technology transfer opportunities for startups and manufacturers, fostering an ecosystem of growth and collaboration in the biotech industry.

The BioE3 Policy: A Vision for India's Biotech Future

The BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024, plays a crucial role in India’s biotechnology strategy. This national framework aims to accelerate high-performance biomanufacturing and supports innovation across six key sectors: bio-based chemicals and enzymes, smart proteins and functional foods, precision therapeutics, climate-resilient agriculture, carbon capture and utilization, and marine and space research.

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and continued support in elevating India's biotechnology sector to a global leadership position. The BioE3 Policy seeks to position India as a hub for biotechnological advancements and a key player in space biotechnology.

A Global Milestone for Space Biotechnology

Dr. Jelena Begovic, President of the ICGEB Board of Governors, praised India's efforts in advancing space biotechnology. The work being done through ISRO-DBT collaborations is positioning India at the forefront of global research on space sustainability. Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of DBT, Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser, DBT, and Dr. Ramesh Sonti, Director of ICGEB New Delhi, were also present during the briefing.

These experiments and collaborations underscore India's commitment to exploring new frontiers in biotechnology and space research. With the advent of the BioE3 Policy and the innovative projects taking shape in collaboration with international partners, India is poised to make significant contributions to the future of space exploration, sustainability, and human life beyond Earth.