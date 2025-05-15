Global Spotlight on the Himalayas: The Sagarmatha Dialogue Begins

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has touched down in Nepal to attend the 'Sagarmatha Samvad' or 'Mountain Dialogue', kicking off on Friday. This gathering aims to draw global eyes to the environmental challenges faced by mountainous regions.

During his two-day visit, Yadav intends to present India's strategic plans for safeguarding the Himalayan ecosystem from the adverse effects of climate change. His participation underscores the significance of preserving this critical habitat and supporting the communities reliant on it.

The dialogue, themed 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity', will run from May 16 to 18. It is anticipated to host around 300 delegates, with half expected to arrive from foreign countries, emphasizing its global importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)