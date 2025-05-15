Left Menu

Global Spotlight on the Himalayas: The Sagarmatha Dialogue Begins

Minister Bhupender Yadav arrived in Nepal for the Sagarmatha Samvad, a dialogue focused on climate change impacts on mountain countries. The event, starting Friday, aims to highlight the vulnerability of the Himalayas. Approximately 300 participants, including international delegates, will envision climate action for mountain ecosystems.

  Nepal

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has touched down in Nepal to attend the 'Sagarmatha Samvad' or 'Mountain Dialogue', kicking off on Friday. This gathering aims to draw global eyes to the environmental challenges faced by mountainous regions.

During his two-day visit, Yadav intends to present India's strategic plans for safeguarding the Himalayan ecosystem from the adverse effects of climate change. His participation underscores the significance of preserving this critical habitat and supporting the communities reliant on it.

The dialogue, themed 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity', will run from May 16 to 18. It is anticipated to host around 300 delegates, with half expected to arrive from foreign countries, emphasizing its global importance.

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

