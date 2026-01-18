Left Menu

Sher Bahadur Deuba Challenges Nepali Congress Leadership Recognition

Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba filed a writ against the Election Commission for recognizing Gagan Thapa as Nepali Congress leader. Deuba's faction challenged the legitimacy of Thapa's presidency, claiming it undermines the party's stature. The matter is now with the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST
Sher Bahadur Deuba Challenges Nepali Congress Leadership Recognition
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has taken legal action against the Election Commission of Nepal, contesting its decision to recognize the leadership of Gagan Thapa within the Nepali Congress.

Accompanied by key figures such as acting president Purna Khadka, Deuba approached the Supreme Court on Sunday to file a writ challenging the party's official recognition under Thapa.

The dispute stems from Thapa's election as the president following a Special General Convention in Kathmandu, which Deuba's faction argues violates the party's standing and should be contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026