Sher Bahadur Deuba Challenges Nepali Congress Leadership Recognition
Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba filed a writ against the Election Commission for recognizing Gagan Thapa as Nepali Congress leader. Deuba's faction challenged the legitimacy of Thapa's presidency, claiming it undermines the party's stature. The matter is now with the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has taken legal action against the Election Commission of Nepal, contesting its decision to recognize the leadership of Gagan Thapa within the Nepali Congress.
Accompanied by key figures such as acting president Purna Khadka, Deuba approached the Supreme Court on Sunday to file a writ challenging the party's official recognition under Thapa.
The dispute stems from Thapa's election as the president following a Special General Convention in Kathmandu, which Deuba's faction argues violates the party's standing and should be contested.
