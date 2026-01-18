Sher Bahadur Deuba Challenges Nepali Congress Leadership Recognition

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has taken legal action against the Election Commission of Nepal, contesting its decision to recognize the leadership of Gagan Thapa within the Nepali Congress.

Accompanied by key figures such as acting president Purna Khadka, Deuba approached the Supreme Court on Sunday to file a writ challenging the party's official recognition under Thapa.

The dispute stems from Thapa's election as the president following a Special General Convention in Kathmandu, which Deuba's faction argues violates the party's standing and should be contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)