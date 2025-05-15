Left Menu

Delhi's Waste Transformation: Okhla Landfill Reclamation Progresses Rapidly

The Okhla landfill in Delhi is undergoing significant transformation, with over 30 acres reclaimed and 56 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste processed. The project aims to complete the removal of an additional 30 lakh tonnes by October, marking progress in enhancing Delhi's waste management system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major stride towards environmental revitalization, Delhi's Okhla landfill has seen the reclamation of over 30 acres and the processing of 56 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Detailed on Thursday, this effort is part of a broader initiative to clean the state's landscape.

Minister Sirsa announced that by October, the target is to remove an additional 30 lakh metric tonnes of waste. Inspecting the site with key officials, Sirsa emphasized lowering the landfill's height from 60 to 20 meters and highlighted the success of the bio-mining operations.

The project, vital for reducing fire hazards and contamination, involves the scientific segregation of waste for recycling and secondary use. The management approach aims to significantly uplift the quality of life for nearby residents, painting a hopeful picture for a cleaner Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

