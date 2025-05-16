Chhattisgarh's Green Initiative: Bio-CNG Plants in Urban Areas

The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step towards sustainable urban development by encouraging district collectors to provide land at concessional rates. This initiative targets public sector undertakings and state-run oil and gas companies, aiming to set up CNG-fuelled waste processing plants.

According to a circular from the Urban Administration and Development Department, district collectors have been instructed to provide a maximum of ten acres of land for these bio-CNG plants. This effort is part of a broader strategy to process organic and agricultural waste into bio-CNG.

The land will be leased for a period of up to 25 years, supporting the establishment of these eco-friendly waste processing facilities in urban areas.

