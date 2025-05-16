Rajasthan Sizzles in Scorching Heatwave: Temperatures Soar to 45.8°C
Rajasthan is grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching 45.8°C in Sri Ganganagar. Thunderstorms and light rains are expected in some parts, while strong winds will sweep border areas. The heatwave is projected to persist with temperatures between 42-46°C in various regions.
Rajasthan is currently enduring a severe heatwave, as temperatures peaked at 45.8 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, according to the Meteorological Centre on Friday.
Afternoon thunderstorms with speeds of 40-50 kmph, accompanied by light rains, are anticipated over parts of Udaipur and Kota. In contrast, the majority of Rajasthan is expected to remain predominantly dry.
In the coming days, strong dusty winds are forecasted to sweep through the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. The peak temperatures are likely to persist at around 45-46 degrees in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar districts from May 16-20, with a heatwave alert issued for certain areas. Temperatures between 42-44 degrees Celsius will affect much of the remaining regions, while northern parts of the state may experience thunderstorms and light rains on May 19-20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
